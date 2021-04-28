High-Grade Tactical Firearms Manufacturer B&T USA Partners with CTT-Solutions: Mike Pannone to Become B&T USA’s Director of Training

By David Crane

We’re a little late on this one, but we’ve been on travel, and better late than never. DefenseReview (DR) just learned that a friend of DR’s, retired Tier 1 US Army Special Forces Unit operator Mike Pannone of CTT-Solutions, will be B&T USA’s new Director of Training in a partnership between the two companies. This is very fitting, since Pannone is a top-notch combat/tactical shooting instructor, and B&T makes high-grade combat/tactical firearms. DR’s actually trained with Pannone/CTT-Solutions, Pannone’s written for us in the past (see “Related Articles” below), so we know from experience that B&T couldn’t have made a wiser choice. We’ve also covered a number of B&T firearms in pretty good detail (see “Related Articles” below), and have handled them at various SHOT Shows, so we know their guns pretty well.

B&T is owned by Karl Brugger, who started a suppressor (silencer/sound suppressor) manufacturing company with Heinrich Thomet in 1991 called, appropriately enough, Brugger & Thomet. It’s DR’s understanding hat Thomet isn’t involved with the current company B&T.

For the record, Defense Review is a fan of both companies (B&T and CTT-Solutions), so it’s our belief that this is a good match. We look forward to seeing it progress, and we wish them much success.

The following is the official press release on new partnership:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



April 2nd, 2021

B&T USA PARTNERS WITH MIKE PANNONE OF CTT SOLUTIONS

Tampa, FL (April 2, 2021) – B&T USA is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mike Pannone of CTT Solutions. Mike joins the B&T team with a primary role of Director of Training; he will also assist in increasing brand awareness within influential professional markets and to drive strategic sales opportunities within B&T’s established top tier LE and SOF customer bases.

“Mike has a sterling reputation and an accomplished, professional background that

continues to go unmatched within this space. He is not only well-connected within

firearms industry, but is acutely aware of the importance of driving both company sales and marketing goals to better position those companies he chooses to represent — B&T is proud have him on our team,” stated Jon Scott, Vice President of Sales, B&T USA.

Mike will be a high-visibility contributor to the B&T brand and will be seen at various training events, trade shows, VIP/Media presentations, and his contributions to product development will be clear as B&T USA releases new and innovative products over the course of 2021 and beyond.

About Mike Pannone/CTT Solutions

Mike is a former operational member of U.S. Marine Reconnaissance, Army Special

Forces (Green Beret), 1st SFOD-D (Delta) and the Asymmetric Warfare Group. He is an active USPSA pistol shooter holding a Master class ranking in Limited, Limited-10 and Production divisions. Mike has participated in stabilization, combat and high-risk

protection operations in support of U.S. policies throughout the world as both an active duty military member, and a civilian contractor. Mike also worked as the primary firearms instructor for the Federal Air Marshal program in Atlantic City, as well as the

head in-service instructor for the Seattle field office. He has spent countless hours on the range and in the classroom with military units, LEO and operational personnel sharing his vast combat and practical experience to increase proficiency and

organizational success.

About B&T USA

B&T USA, a Florida-based firearms, silencer and accessories manufacturer operating

under license of B&T AG SWITZERLAND, which was founded in 1991 as a designer and manufacturer of the industry’s most advanced suppressors. Under the leadership of Karl Brügger, B&T AG has evolved into a world leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of the most technologically advanced, high performance weapons systems in the world. From the comprehensive APC (Advanced Police Carbine) line, recently adopted by the United States Army, to the new 9mm USW® (Universal Service Weapon) and USW conversion kits; B&T weapon systems are used globally by police, Special Forces, and elite military units. For more information on B&T USA, visit: www.bt-arms.com.”

Company Contact Info:

Mike Pannone

CTT-Solutions LLC

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.ctt-solutions.com

B&T USA

4532 W. Kennedy BLVD.

Suite 111

Tampa, FL 33609

Phone: +1 813 653 1200

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bt-arms.com

B&T AG

Tempelstrasse 6

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 00

Email Contact Form: https://www.bt-ag.ch/site/eng/kontakt/kontaktformular

Website: https://www.bt-ag.ch

B&T SHOP THUN

Zelglistrasse 10

CH-3608 Thun

Tel: +41 33 334 67 30

B&T SHOP ZÜRICH

Widenholzstrasse 1

CH-8304 Wallisellen

Tel: +41 43 443 32 00

