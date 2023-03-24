Unity Tactical AXON Remote Dual Switch and Single Switch Systems for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR Illuminator (Light) and Laser Accessories and Modules!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

March 24, 2023

Billed as the ” pinnacle of remote switch design for weapon-mounted accessories”, the new Unity Tactical AXON remote dual and single switch system provides “complete control of lights and lasers in a single, compact and rugged housing”, and they probably do it better than anything else out there.

The AXON remote switch system’s compatible with a bunch of tactical AR-15 carbine/SBR visible and IR (infrared) illuminator and laser modules/combos out there, and you can learn more about this in the video DefenseReview (DR) shot at SHOT Show 20023 (see below), thanks to Chip Lasky of Unity Tactical, who took us through all the AXON options at the Unity Tactical booth.

Editor’s Note: Chip really took good care of us, and did a great job explaining all the AXON’s features and capabilities–and there are A LOT. Let’s just say the video below is definitely worth watching. Very interesting stuff.

Btw, the Unity Tactical AXON remote switch system “mounts directly to M1913 Rail, taking up just seven rail slots, while the Rail Clamps feature pass-throughs for zip ties. It also mounts directory to an M-LOK® rail with optional AXON™ M-LOK® Mounting Kit (sold separately).” Pretty handy.

The AXON currently goes for $154.00 – $299.00 USD, depending on the configuration.

Company Contact Info:

Unity Tactical (UT)

Phone: 337-223-2120

Email Contact Page: https://www.unitytactical.com/contact-us/

Website: http://www.unitytactical.com

