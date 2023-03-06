Smith & Wesson (S&W) 5.7 {5.7x28mm) Pistols’ Rotary Barrel Recoil Mechanism and Trigger Pull Demonstrated at SHOT Show 2023

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Smith & Wesson (S&W)

March 6, 2023

DefenseReview’s (DR) been on a bit of an extended vacation, but now we’re back. We thought we’d kick things off in 2023 with two very short videos on the new Smith and Wesson (S&W) 5.7 (5.7x28mm) Pistol’s rotary barrel recoil mechanism and trigger pull demo’s that filmed at S&W’s booth at SHOT Show 2023. We thought we’d start with this one because the 5.7 pistols really interest us, and these two aspects of it are the most interesting to us. Plus, we were so busy at the show that we never got back to the S&W booth to shoot a full video on the pistols. S&W’s media reps wouldn’t allow us to shoot it while we were there, as we hadn’t scheduled it. We tried, though.

So, the following’s all we’ve got at the moment:

Smith & Wesson makes two variants of the pistol, the M&P® 5.7 NO THUMB SAFETY, and the M&P® 5.7 WITH THUMB SAFETY.

Company Contact Info:

Smith & Wesson (S&W)

2100 Roosevelt Avenue

Springfield, MA 01104

Toll Free: 1-800-331-0852

International: 1-413-781-8300

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.smith-wesson.com

