SIG SAUER MCX Reduced Signature Assault Rifle (RSAR) Suppressed .300 Blackout (.300BLK) COTS Drop-On PDW-Type Upper Receiver for QUIET Military Special Operations Missions!

January 7, 2023

The Firearm Blog (TFB) has a nice video piee on the SIG MCX RSAR (Redued Signature Assault Rifle) suppressed .300 Blackout (.300BLK) commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drop-on upper receiver that’s worth taking a look at. Basically the MCX RSAR allows military Special Operations Forces to go totally subsonic with a nice large and heavy round, and then switch right over to large, heavy supersonic rounds with 7.62x39mm Ruussian performance either with the same mag (magazine), or with a quick mag change…and then convert over 5.56x45mm NATO in minutes if needed, all the while using their standard-issue M4/M4A1 lower receiver. Pretty slick.

It’s really a no-brainer PDW-type weapon. Anyway, here’s the video on it:

