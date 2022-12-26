Kalashnikov USA (KUSA) 124gr Steel-Cased, Lead-Core 7.62×39 Ammo and BARWAR USA Zenitco-style ALPHA-1 Tactical AK Rail/Hand Guard and Top Rail for the modern AK-47/AKM Enthusiast!

By David Crane

December 26, 2022

If you like your AK’s as much as we do here at DefenseReview (DR), then you’ll want to check out these two new products: Kalashnikov USA (KUSA) 7.62x39mm ammo with a lead-core and a steel case, and the Turkish-made (and thus legally-imported) BARWAR USA (BarWarUs) Zenitco-style (or, “Z-style” for short) ALPHA-1 tactical AK rail system/hand guard and top rail. Both look good to us.

You can by the KUSA 7.62×39 ammo in three different quantities: 20 rounds, 500 rounds, and 1,000 rounds, which will cost you between $10.50 and $450.00 USD as of this writing. Here’s the full skinny on it from the KUSA website:

“Kalashnikov USA is proud to introduce the new 7.62x39mm round for your KUSA rifle! The 7.62x39mm ammunition is made to the highest quality standards and uses only the best components available. It’s not our pride. It’s our duty.

So why purchase the KUSA ammo?

The KUSA ammo was developed by a team of engineers and ballisticians who had one goal: to create the ultimate ammunition for these classic rifles. During the manufacturing process, we shot over 50,000 rounds on all of our 7.62x39mm platforms to ensure the highest confidence in consistency, performance, and reliability.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Buy it, try it, and share with us your experience of this ammo with your KUSA rifle.

This 7.62x39mm ammunition is brand-new production, non-corrosive, Berdan-primed steel cases.

This is steel-cased lacquer-coated sealed ammunition with non-corrosive Berdan primers and made to standard CIP, SAAMI, & DoD mil-spec quality specifications as requested by our government customers. This ammunition is a 124gr Full metal jacket (FMJ) 7.62×39 is a .30 caliber cartridge that provides good range performance and solid terminal ballistics. Our loyal and new customers will now have a consistent supply of ammo quality ammunition for years to come.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Weight: 124 Grain

Core: Lead

Type: Steel Cased

Primer: Berdan

Speed of bullet: 2329.40 FPS – 2378.61 FPS

Operating Temperatures: -58 degrees to 122 degrees”

The two-piece BarWarUs AK rail/handguard and top rail connect to each other via 8 set screws, per the real-deal (authentic) Zenitco system, and you can acquire it for either a pre-order price of $350, or later for $410, both of which seem reasonable to us. The product looks solid in the photos, but the proof is always on the range. Let’s just say we’re cautiously optimistic about it.

And, you’ll be able to purchase it either directly from BarWarus, or from Frontier Armory. Take your pick, but we’d recommend supporting the retailer, Frontier Armory, especially if their customer service is good (to be determined).

Can’t wait to try both products out. Hopefully, DR writer/contributor Jeff Gurwitch can do it for us in the not-too-distant future.

Company Contact Info:

Kalashnikov USA

3901 NE 12th Ave #400

Pompano Beach FL 33064

Phone: 754-222-1407 Ext. 8125

Email: [email protected]Website: https://kalashnikov-usa.com

BARWAR USA (BarWarUs)

Phone: +1-254-935 3800

Email: [email protected]

Frontier Armory LLC

514 Grand Ave

PMB 263

Laramie, WY 82070

Phone: 307-369-9973

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.frontier-armory.com

