Meridian Defense Corporation Special Projects Division ‘GLUTTONY’ Limited-Edition Custom Tactical AK Carbine: One Very Deadly Looking ‘Sin’

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Meridian Defense Corporation (MDC)

November 27, 2022

Meridian Defense Corporation’s (MDC) Special Projects Division has an interesing limited-edition custom tactical AK (Kalashnikov AK-47/AKM)-type carbine series called “7 Sins” (or “7 Deadly Sins“), and their pretty cool. Arguably, the coolest and most advanced of the bunch so far is heir “Gluttony” variant, which appears to sport all the latest and greatest tactical AK components and parts. Spoiler Alert: It’s sold out, but it’s still worth writing about since it’s a high-end modernized, optimized AK, and well, DefenseReview (DR) digs those. Hopefully, MDC’s Special Projects Division can make make you a custom AK to your personal specs. We’ll try find out. Right now, we just want our readers to be aware of this company, as they’re making some cool tactical AK’s over there.

In the meantime, before we acquire more info on what’s actually available from the company, here’s the skinny on the “Gluttony” gun, from the MDC website:

“THE 2nd Sin “GLUTTONY” (SOLD OUT!)

$3,199.00 [USD]

Gluttony is the 2nd Sin in our 7 Sins series.

Chambered in 5.56×45, the “Gluttony” Rifle has our custom 14.5 inch 5.56×45 Black Nitride barrel thread in 1/2″-28. This rifle is paired with your choice of our New BD2-K Keymo Brake or FH5-K Keymo Flash hider. We used a 9.7inch SLR ION Mlok handguard & gas tube, then fitted a custom tuned ALG AKT-EL fire control group to provide the end-user a smoother and shorter trigger pull. We have added our custom M4 buffer tube rear trunnion (BTA) that is machined out of 4140 steel, giving it a rock solid attachment point for the Magpul SL-S stock.

Only a lucky few will acquire this Rifle upon its release!

– 5.56x45mm NATO

– MDC 14.5″ Black Nitrided barrel (1:7 twist)

– MDC BD2-K Keymo Micro Brake or FH5-K Keymo Flash Hider

– MDC FSB

– MDC- BTA Buffer tube trunnion

– KNS Adjustable gas piston

– Magpul SL-S stock

– Custom Tuned ALG-AKT Trigger

– SLR Rail system & gas tube

– US Palm Grip

– Black Cerakote Finish

– Optic & RS Regulate mount NOT included

– 4 AC Unity 5.56 Ak magazines included

– Custom length Magpul MVG foregrip

– AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAWS, REGULATIONS, AND ORDINANCES.

– ALL MDC Models must be shipped to an FFL.

ALL MDC 47 RIFLES THAT ARE SOLD IN CALIFORNIA WILL BE CONFIGURED WITH ONE 10 ROUND MAGAZINE AND TO MEET CALIFORNIA’S 2022 LAWS. EMAIL FOR MORE INFO.

ALL MDC 47 RIFLES MUST BE SHIPPED TO YOUR LOCAL FFL

Not for sale to NJ, NY, MD

Shipping cost covers the 48 contiguous states only, additional charges will apply to other regions.

***RIFLE WILL SHIP WITHIN 7-10 BUSINESS DAYS FROM THE DATE OF PURCHASE***

Gluttony is the overindulgence and overconsumption of anything to the point of waste!”

At the moment, our only red flag on this company and/or it’s products is that they don’t supply a contact phone number or business address on their website. That of course didn’t stop DR from finding this information, and supplying it below. That’s how we roll. Anyway, the MDC’s CEO (and possible owner) appears to be a gentleman named Justin Wiesblott. We’ll try to get in touch with him to learn more about MDC and their products.

Editor’s Note: DR writer/contributor and chief new-product tester Jeff Gurwitch is a big tactical AK fan, so we’ll try to get his initial thoughts on the “Gluttony” Rifle, just from the visuals.

Company Contact Info:

Meridian Defense Corp. (MDC)

5785 Thornwood Dr

Goleta, CA 93117

Phone: 805-290-1322

Email Contact Page: https://meridiandefensecorp.com/contact-us/

Website: https://meridiandefensecorp.com

