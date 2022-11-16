Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle (FRMV): Real-Life Weaponized All-Terrain/Off-Road Combat Car/Vehicle Concept Designed for War…or a Bond Film!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

Image(s) Credit(s): Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG)

November 16, 2022

Gotta’ hand it to Hollywood. Every once in awhile, one of their own actually produces something worthwhile outside the industry. In this case, it’s a real-life weaponized all-terrain/off-road combat car/vehicle concept called the Glickenhaus 008 Fast Response Military Vehicle (FRMV) –and it looks pretty glorious. Based on the Glickenhaus 008 (or SCG008) Racecar, the Glickenhaus 008 FRMV’s the brainchild of movie producer and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) company owner James Glickenhaus of The Exterminator (1980) fame.

A quick note on that (film): According to Wikipedia, “at an advance screening, six months before the film’s release, Roger Ebert, of the Chicago Sun-Times, criticized The Exterminator for being a ‘sick example of the almost unbelievable descent’ that American movies had taken ‘into gruesome savagery’. While not exactly a glowing review, Roger, great as he was, didn’t always make the right call (see here and here).

Anyway, it would appear hat Mr. Glickenhaus has since channeled his darker instincts into designing one hell of a cool-looking, Bond-like combat vehicle. Think Baja meets ballistics. It sports a mid-mounted engine, 33-spline axles, massive tires, Beadlock wheels, Wilwood brakes, off-road lights, underbody protection, a winch, a roof rack, and possibly a GM/Chevrolet LT1 V8 engine, with a supercharged GM/Chevrolet LT4 Wet Sump V8 as a possible upgrade option. The digital concept rendering also shows a remotely-operated cannon system mounted on the back. DefenseReview (DR) would also like to recommend the Dillon Aero M134D-H (Hybrid) 7.62mm NATO (7.62x51mm NATO) Lightweight “Minigun” Gatling Gun as a possible weapon system for it.

If the US military doesn’t want to buy it, Arnold Schwarzenegger will probably buy one, which means Sylvester Stallone will probably want one, too.

DR likey.

Company Contact Info:

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG)

Phone: +1-860-321-7048

Team Store WhatsApp: +1-857-352-9381

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://glickenhausracing.com/

Tuesday to Friday

10 am – 4 pm NY Time

© Copyright 2022 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This content/material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without first receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

RP Advanced Mobile Systems RPAMS Can-Am Strike-M/M4 Maverick Fast-Attack Vehicle (FAV) in Kryptek Camouflage Hits Almost 80 MPH Off-Road for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions! (Video!)

BC Customs (BCC) Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle-5 (SRTV-5) Baja Racing-Type All-Terrain Combat Vehicle Armed/Weaponized with 7.62mm NATO Garwood Industries (GI) M134G Minigun/Gatling Gun: SXOR Mobility Vehicles Go Tactical for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions

Maddox Defense MD Hawk All-Terrain Turbo-Charged Algae-Biodiesel Baja Racer-Type Military Combat/Tactical Bike (Motorcycle) for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions: Achieves Almost 100 Miles Per Gallon (MPG) on the Street and 50-60 MPG Off-Road!

Polaris Defense DAGOR Ultra-Light Combat Vehicle (ULCV): Air-Droppable/Transportable Weaponized Fast All-Terrain/Off-Road Fast-Attack Vehicle for Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions

S&S Precison Stalker MPTV (Multi-Purpose Tactical Vehicle) Powered Parafoil Combat Assault Vehicle for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF): Up to 156 MPH on Land, and 61 Knots in the Air! (Photos!)

Maddox Defense (MD) FALKON DPV (Desert Patrol Vehicle): Lean, Green and Very Mean Hydrogen Fuel/Biofuel Fast Attack Vehicle/Light Tactical Vehicle (FAV/LTV) Baja Racer

DARPA/Lockheed Martin/Piasecki Aircraft Transformer TX Lightweight Airborne/Flying Tactical Fighting Vehicle: U.S. Military Combat/Warfare Meets “The Jetsons”

Flyer Defense/General Dynamics GDOTS Flyer Advanced Light Strike Vehicle (ALSV) All-Terrain Fast-Attack Vehicle with Optional Ceradyne Vehicle Armor Package: Modular Armored/Unarmored Tactical Vehicle/Combat Vehicle for Military Special Operations Forces (SOF) Missions

STIDD MRCC (Multi-Role Combatant Craft) Ducted-Propeller Submersible Combat Diver Assault Boat/Vehicle for Special Operations Forces (SOF) Maritime/Waterborne Operations: SOFIC 2012 Report (Photos!)

STIDD DPD (Diver Propulsion Device), Standard DPD-Extended Range, and DPD with Dual Thruster (DPD-XT) Ducted-Propeller Submersible Combat Diver Assault Vehicle/Boat Solutions for Special Operations Forces (SOF) Maritime/Waterborne Operations: SOFIC 2012 Report (Video!)