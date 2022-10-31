Fabryka Broni (FB) VIS-100 M1 High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol: Better than the Polish Military Version!

by David Crane

DefenseReview (DR) recently saw some photos of the Cobalt (blue) Cerakote variant of the Fabryka Broni (FB) VIS-100 M1 high-capacity 9mm Parabellum/9x19mm pistol, and it really caught our attention. Normally we like our pistols like a lot of people like their coffee, or like the Kardashian sisters like their men. Black. However, in this particularly case, the Cobalt Cerakoted version looks pretty cool, and the pistol as a whole is visually appealing.

Anyway, once we were inititially intrigued by the color, we started looking at the pistol’s features and specs, and they look pretty solid. Basically, the VIS-100 M1 pistol is an upgraded commercial version of the Polish military’s VIS-100 pistol.

The following comes to us from the Arms of America Military Imports web page on it:

“FB RADOM VIS-100 M1 PISTOL FEATURES

– Imported from Poland

– Fabryka Broni

– 9mm semi auto

– 4.3 inch barrel

– 15 round mag capacity +2 Baseplate

– Approx 1.5 pounds in weight

– Approx 7.75 inches long

– Fully Ambidextrous

– Action: Short recoil operated, locked breach

– Trigger: Single Action / Double Action (internal hammer)

– Open Iron sights with fiber optic

– Safety: Firing pin safety, De-cocker Safety notch

– Modular Milled Slide Optic Mount, fits a variety of popular pistol red dots

Included accessories: Instruction manual, Additional 15+2 Magazine, 2x flush mag baseplates, optic mounting plate, additional grip plates, cleaning rod, brush, tools

First 100 orders ship with official FB-branded case!

The VIS 100 M1 is a semi-automatic pistol chambered in 9mm and made in Poland by Fabryka Broni. This is a Civilian legal full-sized pistol based on standard issue Military VIS 100 issued to the Polish armed forces and Police. Modern design enables it to be carried with a chambered round in complete safety, accelerating firearm response to the scenario.

Pistol [is] an ergonomically shaped, reliable and fast-pointing pistol featuring high-contrast day-and-night sights and high-capacity magazine and is also fully ambidextrous. The Tenifer metal coating assures maximum protection of the metal parts against abrasion and corrosion – as well as attractive looks. The frame features a MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) compatible rail at the dust-cover, enabling attaching tactical lights or laser sighting equipment.

DIMENSIONS:

Height: 136mm without a magazine – 142 mm with a magazine

Length: 197mm

Width: 32mm

Barrel Length: 110mm

Pistol weight without magazine: 695g

Empty magazine weight: 90g

Trigger Force: SA / DA – 5.6lbf / 11.24lbf”

Now, Defense Review has absolutely no idea how this pistol actually shoots/performs. It just looks interesting to us, and Poland’s known for making interesting and high-quality combat/tactical firearms, so we thought we’d do a quick heads-up piece on it.

Company Contact Info:

Arms of America

3021 RIDGE ROAD, STE #67

ROCKWALL, TX 75032

Phone: 469-338-0262

Website: https://armsofamerica.com

BUSINESS HOURS: M-F – 9:00am – 5:00pm CST

PLEASE NOTE: Arms of America does not have a storefront and is NOT open to the public.

Fabryka Broni “Łucznik” – Radom Sp. z o.o.

ul. Grobickego 23

26-617 Radom,

Poland Phone: +48 48 38 99 100

Poland Fax. +48 48 38 99 334

Website: https://fabrykabroni.pl/en

Trade and Marketing Department:

Phone: +48 48 38 99 155/156

Email: [email protected]

Management Board:

Email: [email protected]

Trade and Marketing Department:

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Aleksandra Odziemkowska – Kierownik działu marketingu i komunikacji

Phone: +48 48 38 99 192

Email 1: [email protected]

Email 2: [email protected]

