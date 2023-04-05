Glock 20 and Glock 21 Gen5 MOS Standard Combat/Tactical Pistols: Big Upgrades to Old Standards!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

April 5, 2023

DefenseReview (DR) didn’t just get to view and handle the new Glock 47 (G47) MOS at SHOT Show 2023. Oh, no. We also got to take a look at the new Glock 20 (G20) Gen5 MOS Standard 10mm Auto and Glock 21 (G21) Gen5 MOS Standard .45 ACP combat/tactical pistols, which sport some pretty big upgrades, including ” the latest GLOCK nDLC surface finish on the major metal components, unmatched in hardness and rust resistance; the high traction Gen5 frame texture, quickly reversible magazine catch, ambidextrous slide stop lever, the GLOCK Modular Backstrap System (MBS) for individual operator adjustability, the universally-acclaimed GLOCK Safe Action® System and high visibility orange magazine followers.”

The Glock 20 and Glock 21 Gen5 MOS Standard pistols obviously also feature the MOS optic mounting system that allow you to mount the mini red dot optic of your choice to the pistols.

Once again, Ashley Rheuark of the Glock Shooting Team (GST) was kind enough to take us through these two new pistols real quick at the Glock booth at Shot Show 2023, which we appreciate. The new pistols looked and felt good, and the significant upgrades are also much appreciated.

It should perhaps be noted that the Glock 20 in particular has always interested DR as a good general outdoor gun to have on one’s hip, in the unfortunate case one ever runs into something really big and scary out there, like a Grizzly bear or mountain lion with a bad disposition.

Defense Review doesn’t yet have pricing on them. However, in the meantime, take a quick look at the video we shot, below.

Company Contact Info:

GLOCK, Inc.

6000 Highlands Parkway

Smyrna, GA 30082

Phone: 770-432-1202

Fax:770-433-8719

Email Contact Page: http://us.glock.com/customer-service/contact-us

Website: http://www.glock.com

© Copyright 2023 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

