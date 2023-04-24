FN Five-seveN MRD MK3 5.7x28mm Combat/Tactical Pistols in Black and FDE (Flat Dark Earth): 20+1 Rounds of Firepower!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

April 24, 2023

Not to long ago, DefenseReview (DR) did a quick piece on the new 5.7x28mm Smith and Wesson S&W 5.7 series pistols, but FN’s been making a pistol that caliber forever, and they may have just perfected it. Meet the new FN Five-seveN MRD MK3 in Black and FDE (Flat Dark Earth) colorways. Basically, these new 5.7mm blasters are mini red dot optic-ready and sport a whole bunch of improvements/upgrades that make them the best Five-seveN pistols ever.

DR particularly appreciated the FN Five-seveN MRD MK3 combat/tactical pistol’s grip enhancements with a new angle, shape and stippling, new slide serrations, new finish on the cold hammer forged QPQ nitrided barrel, and oversized metal mag (magazine) release button. FN also updated the magazine base plate/pad. The iron sights are designed to co-witness with most MRD combat optics.

Now, all we need is a high-round-count shooting comparison between the FN Five-SeveN MRD and S&W 5.7!

The following comes directly from the company’s website:

“WHAT OTHER PISTOLS WANT TO BE WHEN THEY GROW UP

Introducing the FN Five-seveN® MRD, the ultimate precision pistol to redefine handgun accuracy standards with new optics-ready capabilities, enhanced ergonomics and improved controls. Available in both matte black and flat dark earth with a standard capacity of 20 rounds.

MRD-READY

Add almost any micro red dot in minutes with the optics mounting system. This new design innovation takes precision shooting to a whole new level, delivering unmatched accuracy.

CONTROL, WITHOUT COMPROMISE

The inherent benefits of the FN Five-seveN design combined with the high velocity bottleneck 5.7x28mm cartridge creates a flat-shooting pistol with extremely low felt-recoil. Users can stay on target with accuracy and precision at extended ranges unmatched by any other semi-auto handguns.

NEXT-GEN ACCURACY

With an internal hammer, smooth trigger pull and a clean break, the Five-seveN MRD has been further enhanced with the optic cut slide that puts long distance shots in range. The cold hammer forged barrel ensures long-wearing precision.

GET A GRIP

A stipple-textured frame provides superior control in any hand with oversized controls, ambidextrous safety and reversible magazine release on the all-new frame design. These dramatic ergonomic upgrades also include enhanced slide serrations with extended cocking ridges on the rear of the slide.

5.7X28MM CARTRIDGE

The FN-designed 5.7x28mm caliber, standardized in 2020 by NATO, was originally designed in the late 1980s for use with the military issued FN P90® and FN Five-seveN® pistol. With three decades of trusted use, the FN 5.7x28mm drastically improves range, accuracy and terminal performance from small arms with the high velocity bottleneck pistol cartridge.

Meet the FN Five-seveN® MRD, your optics-ready, precision 5.7x28mm pistol.

With more than two decades of trusted service, the original FN Five-seveN breaks new ground in 2022, redefining handgun accuracy standards with new optics-ready capabilities, enhanced ergonomics, and improved controls.

The FN Five-seveN MRD’s proprietary optics-mounting system consists of a series of plates that match your optic to the slide for a quick and seamless setup – simply remove the cover plate, select the compatible optic plate and screw set that match your MRD and mount using the provided hardware. The system is compatible with most common optic footprints, offering an unmatched variety of options.

New stippling and textures on the ergonomic frame as well as enhanced serrations on the slide, trigger guard and safety selector enable superior grip and control in an already soft-recoiling pistol. The internal hammer and smooth trigger pull, coupled with the long-lasting 4.8-inch cold hammer-forged barrel, provide the ultimate package to achieve precision at distance.”

Company Contact Info:

FN Commercial Sales

FN Law Enforcement Sales

and FN Military Sales

PO Box 9424

McLean, VA 22102

Toll Free: 1-800-635-1321

Phone: 703-288-3500

Fax: 703-288-4507

Email: [email protected]

US Website: https://fnamerica.com

International Website: https://fnherstal.com/en/

© Copyright 2023 DefenseReview.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without receiving permission and providing proper credit and appropriate links.

Related Articles:

Smith & Wesson (S&W) 5.7 {5.7x28mm) Pistols’ Rotary Barrel Recoil Mechanism and Trigger Pull Demonstrated at SHOT Show 2023



Staccato CS Compact/Sub-Compact High-Capacity 9mm Concealed-Carry Combat/Tactical 1911 Pistol: 16+1 Rounds of Firepower, and Even More Compact than the Staccato C2!

Glock 47 MOS: Ultra-Versatile/Modular 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol with new Glock Performance Trigger (GPT)!

Glock 20 and Glock 21 Gen5 MOS Standard Combat/Tactical Pistols: Big Upgrades to Old Standards!

Unity Tactical AXON Remote Dual Switch and Single Switch Systems for Tactical AR-15 Carbine/SBR Illuminator (Light) and Laser Accessories and Modules!

Genesis Arms Gen-12 Shotgun: AR-10-Style Mag-Fed Semi-Auto Combat/Tactical Shotgun with JK Armament Suppressors 12-Gauge Shotgun Suppressor: Taran Tactical Innovations Customized Version Featured in “John Wick: Chapter 4”!

Smith & Wesson (S&W) Equalizer 9mm Micro-Compact Pistol for Concealed Carry (CCW): Up to 15+1 Rounds of Firepower!

Fabryka Broni (FB) VIS-100 M1 High-Capacity 9mm Combat/Tactical Pistol: Better than the Polish Military Version!

Nous Defions Arsenal Democracy AD Blackside 19MC (Mayhem Carry) Compact 9mm Combat/Tactical Glock 19 (G19)-Type Pistol with SWiTCH Trigger and Mayhem Syndicate Carry Compensator Mk2 for Concealed Carry and Clandestine/Covert Military Special Operations Missions: Silencer/Sound Suppressor Capable/Ready! (Video!)