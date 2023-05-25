Midwest Industries (MI) Alpha Series Tactical Accessories for AK Weapons: Optimize Your Kalashnikov!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

May 25, 2023

Midwest Industries (MI) has some bangin’ new tactical accessories for Kalashnikov AK-47/AKM/AK-74 weapons platforms, including the Alpha Series Folding Stock, GEN2 EXTENDED AK47/74 UNIVERSAL HANDGUARD, M-LOK™, GEN2 EXTENDED M70 HANDGUARD, M-LOK™ COMPATIBLE, RAIL TOPCOVER, AK ALPHA SERIES RAILED TOP COVER, AK ALPHA SERIES M-LOK™ 6″/10″ HANDGUARD, GEN2 AK47/74 UNIVERSAL HANDGUARD, M-LOK™, AK ALPHA SERIES OPTIC MOUNT, AK ALPHA SERIES TOP COVER OVERSIZED BUTTON, and a bunch of other cool accessories, which you can check out here.

Basicially, Midwest Industries has just about everything you need to maximize your AK’s performance. If they don’t have it, you probably don’t need it. In DefenseReview’s (DR) experience, you really can’t go wrong with MI products.

Anyway, check out Pete Bratz’s presentation at SHOT Show 2023 below. It’s definitely worth watching if you’d like to maximize your AK’s performance. We’re pretty big fans of the AK weapons platform here at DR, so these accessories are very welcome.

Company Contact Info:

Midwest Industries, Inc (MI)

W292S4498 Hillside Rd.

Waukesha, WI 53189

Phone: 262-896-6780

Email Contact Page: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=page.display&page_id=33

Website: http://www.midwestindustriesinc.com

