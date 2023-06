By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

We’d like to wish our readers a very Happy Memorial Day 2023, and thank all those that fought and died for us, our surviving veterans, and our active military personnel. Thank you all so much for everything you’ve done for us and are still doing for us. Enjoy the holiday, and please stay safe out there on the roads.

Sincerely,

DefenseReview.com (DR)