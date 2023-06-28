POF-USA Tombstone 9mm Modernized, Mag-Fed Lever Action Carbine: Old West Meets 21st Century!

By David Crane

June 28, 2023

Lever action rifles and carbines have been making a BIG comeback over the last few years, and the new POF-USA Tombstone 9mm Modernized, Mag-Fed Lever Action Carbine is a perfect example of it. DefenseReview (DR) recently got to view and handle it at the POF-USA booth at SHOT Show 2023, and we liked what we saw and felt. The Tombstone is lightweight and ergonomic, and sports MIL-STD-1913 “Picatinny” rail mounts for mouting optics, lasers and lights.

From what DR saw, the Tombstone should make for one hell of a home defense gun.

Here’s the skinny on it, right from the POF-USA website:

“The Tombstone 9MM is POF-USA’s take on a lever-action rifle. Tombstone is a modern-lever-action chambered in a pistol caliber, initially offered in 9MM. The rifle comes with the same proven 20-round standard magazine, or optional 10-round, that accompanies the POF-USA Phoenix. The Tombstone’s compact overall length is just 36” and comes in at an ultra-lightweight 5.75lbs (unloaded weight). The trigger is a proprietary non-adjustable design, featuring a smooth pull and crisp break of 3.5lbs. The 16.5” free-floating 4150 steel barrel is complimented by POF’s 10.5” Modular Receiver Rail (M.R.R.), with M-Lok slots at the 3, 6, 9 and a 2” picatinny rail at the 12 position.

The integrated XS Ghost Ring sights allow for quick target acquisition and POF’s removable dual port muzzle break is ideal for fast follow-up shots.

Type: Lever Action

Caliber: 9 MM

Barrel: 16.5″

Rail Length: 10.5″

Weight: 5.75 lbs

Length (Collapsed): 36 inches (36″)”

Company Contact Info:

POF-USA

Phone: 623-561-9572

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pof-usa.com

