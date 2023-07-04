Happy Independence Day 2023 from DR!

David Crane July 4, 2023

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By David Crane
david (at) defensereview (dot) com

July 4, 2023

We just want to wish our readers a very happy and safe 4th of July/Independence Day 2023. God Bless America, and God bless the souls of our Founding Fathers who risked everything  to create our great country and its founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

Thank you to the Supreme Court of the United States for enforcing them. Thank you also to our US Military veterans and active service men and women for protecting us.

Anyway, enjoy the holiday, please be careful on the roads, and don’t drink and drive.

Happy Independence Day 2023 from DR! by

About David Crane

David Crane started publishing online in 2001. Since that time, governments, military organizations, Special Operators (i.e. professional trigger pullers), agencies, and civilian tactical shooters the world over have come to depend on Defense Review as the authoritative source of news and information on "the latest and greatest" in the field of military defense and tactical technology and hardware, including tactical firearms, ammunition, equipment, gear, and training.

Check Also

POF-USA Tombstone 9mm Modernized, Mag-Fed Lever Action Carbine: Old West Meets 21st Century!

By David Crane david (at) defensereview (dot) com June 28, 2023 Lever action rifles and …

Copyright © 2020 DefenseReview.com. All Rights Reserved