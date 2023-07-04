Happy Independence Day 2023 from DR!

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

July 4, 2023

We just want to wish our readers a very happy and safe 4th of July/Independence Day 2023. God Bless America, and God bless the souls of our Founding Fathers who risked everything to create our great country and its founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States.

Thank you to the Supreme Court of the United States for enforcing them. Thank you also to our US Military veterans and active service men and women for protecting us.

Anyway, enjoy the holiday, please be careful on the roads, and don’t drink and drive.