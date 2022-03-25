Pulsar DIGEX С50 Digital Day and Night Vision Riflescope: Realistic Daytime Color Rendering at Night…at Over 500 Meters

By David Crane

March 25, 2022

If you’re looking for a colorized digital day/night vision rifle scope that will allow you to see and hit targets out to over 500 meters at night, then the Pulsar DIGEX С50 Digital Day & Night Vision Riflescope may just be the ticket for you. Pulsar calls their night vision mode “Colour Twilight” mode (or, “Color Twilight” mode if you’re American like us). You just need to pair it with on of the new Pulsar DIGEX-XS external IR (InfraRed) illuminators like the Pulsar DIGEX-X850S “Increased Range” or DIGEX-X940S “Invisible Range” external IR illuminator.

The following information on the Pulsar DIGEX С50 Digital Day & Night Vision Riflescope comes right from the company’s website:

“Colour the Darkness. Digex C50

24/7 use

The use of different lens and sensor operating modes guarantees the best results at any time of day. In the morning and at twilight, during the day and after midnight, the image is clear and detailed. The riflescope discerns game trophy qualities and peculiarities of behavior in Full HD resolution, providing the hunter with the maximum possible information to make the right decision and take a shot.

Full-colour imaging from sunset till dusk in the Colour Twilight mode

In deep twilight, when the human eye is already unable to discern details of observed objects, the Digex C50 displays a bright image with correct colour rendering, prolonging hunting time into the night.

Realistic daytime colour rendering

The Digex C50 combines the full-colour imaging of classic daytime optics with ultimate digital functionality. So conservative day hunting becomes high tech and a usual day sight is simply unnecessary.

Over 500 meter night viewing range

The Digex C50 has the best sensitivity in its class for infrared spectrum (night sensitivity), including a wavelength range of 900–950 nm. The device is highly effective when paired with invisible IR illuminators. This makes the Digex C50 a perfect tool for detecting targets such as wild boar, deer and elk at distances ranging from 500 meters.

Up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge

The Digex C50 is powered with two rechargeable batteries: one built-in with a capacity of 4.9 Ah, the other replaceable with a capacity of 2 Ah. A single charge guarantees up to 10 hours of battery life, which covers the time of active use of the scope for a hunt. The embossment on the body of the replaceable battery for accurate determination of the correct position makes it possible to quickly and confidently replace a flat battery with a new one in complete darkness by touch.

Stream Vision 2. WiFi integration with iOS and Android devices

The built-in WiFi module connects the device with either Android or iOS smartphones using the Stream Vision 2 mobile application. This combination opens up a wide range of options: wireless device software updates, real-time image transmission to the mobile device screen, remote control digital functions and much more. Users registered in the application are provided with cloud storage space for photos and videos taken with the device.

Classic design. Mounting on standard 30mm rings

The Digex C50 offers visual aesthetics on any hunting weapon. From the outside the riflescope resembles a classic day sight in a 30mm housing. This form factor provides flexibility for mounting the scope on hunting weapons using proven ring solutions.

Clear on target!

5 shooting profiles / 50 zeroing distances

The Digex C50 offers a choice of ten different reticles that vary in colour, configuration, and function – direct shot and ballistic, scalable (FFP) and non-scalable (SFP). Zeroing results are stored in five shooting profiles. Each profile can hold up to 10 zeroing distances.

High-precision aiming with the “Picture-in-picture” mode

The “Picture-in-picture” function enables the shooter to display a high-precision aiming frame. Occupying only 10% of the total display area, the frame contains an enlarged image of the target and a reticle, which provides the user with a more detailed image of the aiming area and gives visual control of the entire field of view.

High caliber recoil rated up to: .375H&H, 12 gauge and 9.3×64

Digex digital riflescopes are highly shock-resistant and can be used with rifled hunting weapons of calibers 9.3×64, .30-06, .300, .375H&H, etc., as well as with smooth-bore and pneumatic weapons.

Image Quality

Variable magnification from 3.5x to 14x

The base magnification of Digex C50 riflescopes increases fourfold – 3.5x to 14x. The zoom changes either gradually in 2x step or continuously to set the ideal ratio of magnification and visible field of view for specific conditions. The high resolution sensor guarantees the possibility of accurate aiming and long-range shots over the entire magnification range – the level of detail is sustained even at maximum magnification.

High contrast HD AMOLED display

1024×768 HD AMOLED display has enhanced color rendering, power saving, a high contrast image and quick-response, providing clear and smooth images for on-the-move observation or in cold conditions.

SumLight enhanced sensitivity software

The SumLight function increases sensor sensitivity which enables passive observation (without IR illuminator) in low light conditions and at night. The software automatically activates algorithms (such as adding adjacent pixel signals of a sensor, frame addition), thus increasing the sensitivity of the device while maintaining image quality.

Wide-angle eyepiece for comfortable observation

The wide-angle eyepiece (29.5°) and wide viewing angle of the HD quality AMOLED display provide comfortable image perception and the absence of the keyhole effect with safe removal of the exit pupil of 50mm. Observation with the Digex C50 does not strain your eyes and enables the hunter to fully concentrate on the hunting process.

Rugged. Reliable. Functional.

Photo and video recording

Upgrade usual night video recording to the new experience of full-Colour recordings for day and night hunts. All it takes to take a photo or start recording is a touch of a button.

Remote firmware update

A smartphone, the free mobile application Stream Vision 2 and Internet access is all that’s needed to check updates and install new firmware. Updates with bug fixes and new functions are implemented into the riflescope used by the hunter with no need to send it for repair.

Operating temperatures: from -25 to +50°C

Digex riflescopes are designed to operate in a wide range of temperatures (-25 to +50°C). The frost-resistant AMOLED display features a quick response rate and ensures a crisp image when viewing fast moving objects.

Completely waterproof IPX7

With an IPX7 waterproof rating, the Digex riflescopes work in conditions of high humidity and heavy rain and can withstand half an hour immersion in water to a depth of 1 meter.

Instant Start-up

Just 3 seconds from the moment you press the power button the Digex C50 is completely ready for work.”

Pretty impressive stuff.

