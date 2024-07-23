Novus Precision MDS3 and the PDS1: Russian Clone Optics Better than the Originals!

By Toby Melville

July 22, 2024

Red dot optics have become a standard accessory for virtually every rifle and pistol platform today. The use of red dot optics is considered almost essential to a rifle or pistol platform according to current modern standards, and there are a lot of options out there. With so many options of varying quality and design, what makes the Novus Precision optics different from its competitors? Why choose Novus Precision optics? Let’s explore Novus and two of their optics, the MDS3 and the PDS1.

There are many reasons to choose one red dot optic over another type. The reasons vary from budget, quality, availability, use, and clone builds; as just a few examples. There are many reasons individuals choose one type over another. Novus Precision red dots are what many would consider clone optics. When an individual wants to clone a rifle build, which is quite popular these days, having the ability to purchase and use “clone correct” parts, or parts that are factory or recreations of clone correct parts, is essential. When doing a weapon build, having specific parts that add to the ascetic nature of the build can help preserve some of its charm. In one case, I built an updated clone of the Zenitco Kochevnik bullpup AK-47. With the addition of a Novus PDS1 optic, it provides me, as a builder, to have the appearances of a 1P87 Russian optic (commonly called the Russian EOTech), but with updated manufacturing, quality control, and electronics. The end state for the optic is a look that appears iconic. yet electronically. and in quality, improved.

But, I’m getting ahead of myself a little. Getting back to the reason for this article, Novus Optics, the two optics I’m evaluating are the Novus PDS1 (a clone of the Russian 1P87 red dot) and the MDS3 (a clone of the Zenitco VZOR-1). While neither of them are meant to be a one-for-one with their military-grade counterparts, they’re well built and have been designed for real-world use. Given the manufacturing monstrosity that China is, the ability to produce a quality product that’s a solid 85-90% solution is promising. If all you’re looking for is a clone-correct optic for builds for airsoft or range shooting and collecting, then there’s no need to read any further. These products will perform as expected, will provide years of reliable use, and will ensure your Instagram photos will not disappoint your followers…not that my newly launched Instagram (Lepus_210) has any followers. The manufacturing and quality control are good, and there’s no pot metal or cheaply made manufacturing that I can see. These products function flawlessly. And, in the case of the PDS-1, I find it to be superior in terms of its initial quality, and its finish to be superior to the Russian 1P87.

The Novus Precision PDS-1 is a clone-correct variant of the 1P87, but the improvements are apparent from the start. The finish of the Novus PDS-1 is far superior to the 1P87. The finish is painted on, but the grainy, rough finish commonly found on Russian optics is not there on the Novus. Also, the blue screen of irritation commonly found on Russian illuminated optics to provide contrast is not nearly as prevalent on the Novus. The locking up of the hardware to the rifle is solid and not weak. It provides as strong a lock as the Russian design. The dial on the side is where the Novus takes a strong lead over the 1P87. The dial provides a clean, easy-to-see-and-feel index from the brightest setting down to its lowest. There are no off’s between settings, but the lowest settings are night vision-friendly. There is, however, a clean, distinct click between settings, unlike on the 1P87, which is known for a smoother dialing between settings, and does not provide a solid tactile feel to help you determine what setting you’re on. What would’ve been nice is to have an intermediate setting between each setting that turned the optic off, thus allowing instant access to the preferred setting instead of having to scroll through all settings to reach the one needed.

Novus also did a solid for the customer by providing Russian markings on the optics for that more authentic Soviet look. The end state is a nice optic that performs well, the brightness ranges from dim to sun-blazing brightness that will easily wash out the view of the shooter in dimly lit to dark settings. This means that you should know your needed settings, but the Novus Precision PDS1 will perform in low light and bright daylight, and will not wash out in floodlights. Novus reports 1000-g shock-resistant and waterproof housing, 8000 hr battery life, and auto-sleep and wake technology. The BDC found in the PDS-1 is not actually a correct BDC. I was informed that one should use it as a guide for holds at varying distances. Given the commonality of BDCs available for the 7.62×39’s ballistics, I find it a little disappointing that the BDC is not calibrated for the prolific cartridge with which it’s so commonly acquainted.

Then there’s the Novus Precision MDS-3. This is a Zenitco clone of the VZOR-1. From the word go, Novus did an excellent job on its machining and finish. The red dot illuminates well, and outside of small programing differences, the Novus MDS-3 performs as well as the Zenitco. The MDS-3 includes 4 different mounting options, ranging from low-profile mounts to high-rise mounting, allowing for use of improved heads-up viewing and passive co-witnessing. There’s even an option to offset the sight for combining it with magnified optics, right out of the box. This option is not available from other optics companies, which often require the end-user to purchase follow-on products in order to achieve improved mounting solutions. The side buttons are easy to index, but can be challenging for those wearing gloves in cooler climates. The buttons respond precisely and are well made. The controls work well, and even use the shake-wake technology. So, leaving your optics on won’t have a long-term negative effect.

The Novus Precision MDS3 uses a type-3 hard anodizing, 1000-g shock and waterproof housing, and auto sleep and wake technology with a 60000 hr battery life. I did find that the quick lock/release lever found on the optic was a little weaker than what I’ve seen on the Aimpoint Micro. While it appears the same, there was a little flex at the hinge. The optic never becomes loose, and without taking a hammer to the optic (which I won’t do), I have no idea if the optic will take the same level of abuse as its western counterpart. I’ve found the overall quality of the optic to be good. Brightness is also amazingly bright, and dims down to be night vision compatible. I can honestly say it’s performed well.

So, are they combat effective? I’d have to argue that I’ve run them in a limited fashion, and they’ve held up well. Without purposely abusing the optics beyond expected real-world use, they continue to work and hold zero. This is a testament to Novus Precision. Novus’ quality control is also quite good. The first PDS-1 I received has some ghosting of the ring at the 2 and 7 o’clock. I emailed them about it. Novus sent a return label, and were quick to replace the optic. The replacement showed no issues, and has been excellent. Novus’s desire to keep their customers satisfied is emblematic of their drive to break into the realm of combat optics. Given how many optics and components are manufactured in China for a massive host of companies, I can say that I’m impressed thus far. Long term testing will require a more comprehensive review, but this is an initial review to both showcase these new products and give my first impressions.

Would I recommend Novus Precision optics? As a newcomer to the combat optics market, I would say that for the price, the appearance, and the build quality, yes, I would recommend giving them a try. Keep in mind the company is still growing, but they’re already showing great promise. If you’re headed to Ukraine to go fight, maybe take a back-up optic in case something happens. But, for the rest of us, the Novus PDS-1 and MDS-3 are, like the company itself, showing great promise. For the occasional shooter, the collector, builder, and for home defense, you’ll find that Novus is a fine choice. The optics reviewed here are clone-correct, with excellent build quality.

