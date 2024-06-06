80th Anniversary of D-Day Invasion: Thank You from DR!

By David Crane

Eighty (80) years ago today, the greatest (and bravest) generation risked and gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy to fight evil and protect our country (the United States), and DefenseReview (DR) is incredibly for their immense courage and sacrifice. Thousands of our unbelievably brave young men were killed or terribly wounded fighting so that the rest of us would be saved the horrors of German Nazism and mass murder, all while the rest of our brave young men were fighting against a viciously cruel and stubborn Japanese military in the Pacific. Fortunately, through the brave actions of our Marines, we won those battles, too.

So, from bottom of our hearts, we thank and salute our WWII veteran heroes, and our fallen heroes. Thank you all so much. We love you guys.

