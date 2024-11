by David Crane

defrev (at) gmail (dot) com

<p>

November 11, 2024

We just want to wish all of our veterans a very happy, healthy and safe Veterans Day 2024. We hope it’s a great one for you. We’re thinking about you, and are grateful for your service to our great country, the United States of America. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.

Sincerely,

DefenseReview (DR)