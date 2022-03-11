Adams Arms Shipping Rifle P1 5.56 16″ 5.56mm NATO Tactical AR-15 Carbines to Ukraine

By David Crane

david (at) defensereview (dot) com

March 11, 2022

DefenseReview (DR) doesn’t know how much this is going to help, but Adams Arms is reportedly shipping their Rifle P1 5.56 16″ 5.56mm NATO (5.56x45mm NATO) tactical AR (AR-15) carbines to Ukraine, and have shared a video about it on their Facebook Fan Page with the caption “Another Ukrainian shipment getting ready ship out. A lot of brands throw their rifles out of helicopters to demonstrate durability, ours go to war…”.

According to Adams Arms President Jason East, the company’s been supporting Ukraine and “other international customers” for years. ““From the onset of the Russian invasion, we have been working around the clock to ensure our shipment of firearms will arrive unmolested and in its entirety. We stand with the people of Ukraine and are proud to know Adams Arms products are going to be used to support the independence of a sovereign nation,” said East.

Obviously, Ukraine needs A LOT more than just 5.56mm AR carbines…but they sure can’t hurt. Let’s just hope Ukraine’s on the right side of this thing (versus Russia), and that recent reports of illegal biological weapons labs in Ukraine are false.

Company Contact Info:

Adams Arms

Brooksville, FL

Phone: 877-461-2572

Fax: 813-792-2767

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://adamsarms.net

