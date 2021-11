By David Crane

November 11, 2021

We here at DefenseReview (DR) would just like to wish everyone a Happy Veterans Day 2021, and we’d like to think all of our great veterans for your service. Thank you! We really appreciate your service and sacrifice for our great country, the United States of America.

God bless you guys, and God bless the USA!